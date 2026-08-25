Georgia's last Bahama Breeze location to permanently close this weekend

The last standing Bahama Breeze in Georgia will permanently close this weekend as its parent company shuts down or converts all the brand's remaining locations.

Darden Restaurants, the Florida-based company that owns Bahama Breeze, Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and more, announced earlier this year that it would be shuttering the Caribbean-themed chain, describing it as "no longer a strategic priority."

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, the company said the Bahama Breeze on Earnest W Barrett Pkwy NW in Kennesaw will be open through Saturday and will close on Sunday.

Signage is displayed at a Darden Restaurants Inc. Bahama Breeze Island Grille location in Schaumburg, Illinois. Daniel Acker / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Unlike the location in Duluth, which permanently closed earlier this year, the Kennesaw Bahama Breeze will be one of 14 that will be converted into a different Darden brand, in this case a Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen.

The company estimated that the process will take three weeks and expects the new restaurant to be open on Sept. 23.