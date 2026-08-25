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Georgia's last Bahama Breeze location to permanently close this weekend

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Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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The last standing Bahama Breeze in Georgia will permanently close this weekend as its parent company shuts down or converts all the brand's remaining locations.

Darden Restaurants, the Florida-based company that owns Bahama Breeze, Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and more, announced earlier this year that it would be shuttering the Caribbean-themed chain, describing it as "no longer a strategic priority."

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, the company said the Bahama Breeze on Earnest W Barrett Pkwy NW in Kennesaw will be open through Saturday and will close on Sunday.

Darden Restaurants Inc. Locations Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Signage is displayed at a Darden Restaurants Inc. Bahama Breeze Island Grille location in Schaumburg, Illinois. Daniel Acker / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Unlike the location in Duluth, which permanently closed earlier this year, the Kennesaw Bahama Breeze will be one of 14 that will be converted into a different Darden brand, in this case a Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen.

The company estimated that the process will take three weeks and expects the new restaurant to be open on Sept. 23.

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