Georgia's first health care-focused charter school opens in Atlanta with hands-on medical training

Georgia's first health care-focused public charter school has opened in Atlanta.

The Academy for Innovation in Medicine in Buckhead gives students the opportunity to earn their high school diploma while working toward a career in medicine.

"We're bringing in all types of preceptors from Grady," said Lauren Wright, director of health education. "I mean, we are showing them that no matter what it is that they want to do, we can find a spot for them in healthcare."

At the school, Wright makes sure students are doing more than reading textbooks or listening to teachers.

"Really helping them touch, feel, and experience it," Wright said.

"We're learning to triage patients, we're learning what the right blood pressure and oxygen should be," said Turner Collins, a ninth grader.

Wright wants students to explore careers across the health care field.

"When you think of careers and healthcare, many times, they just think of doctors and nurses and so we want them to see the whole ecosystem of the healthcare system," Wright said.

"They receive their high school diploma, they engage in dual enrollment so they also receive their associates degree. In addition to that, they have paid internships," said Dr. Nikkita Warfield, chief academic and innovation officer.

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The curriculum helps students identify their interests and earn qualifications while preparing them to meet workforce needs in health care, Warfield said.

"We're very excited about offering our programming to our scholars so they're ready and they know their options," she said.

Some ninth graders already know which careers they want to pursue.

"I want to be an obstetrician," said ninth grader Imani Vines. "I just love babies."

"When I grow up I wanna be a nurse or a civil engineer," Collins said. "I just always wanted to help people and I wanted to make that like my job."

Wright hopes all students see a clear path toward their goals, with options including emergency medical response, pharmacy technology, nursing and health informatics.

Tuition is free. Applications are being accepted from students enrolled in Atlanta Public Schools and the Cobb, Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton county school systems. The school plans to expand to more grades next year.