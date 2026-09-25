Georgia's first all-pink cafe brings brunch and bold decor to Buckhead

Georgia's first all-pink cafe has opened in Buckhead.

High Noon Brunchery moved from Douglasville to Atlanta in August, bringing its Southern-inspired brunch menu and distinctive pink decor to the neighborhood.

The menu features chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, plus a selection of pink cocktails and coffee drinks.

"I feel like there are a lot of places in the city that are Instagrammable, pretty and aesthetically pleasing, but then you get the lunch or the brunch and it's subpar," customer Emery Sherow said. "But I was like, 'Let's check it out. Let's see.' And I was actually pleasantly surprised at how good the food turned out."

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First-time customer Antoinette Brown also praised her meal.

"The food is awesome," Brown said. "I was telling him I'm a pancake girl. I like it crispy on the edges, soft and moist in the middle. They nailed it."

Owner Porche Perryman said the concept was inspired by a trend that began overseas before reaching the United States.

"Pink cafes aren't new. They're a trend that's been going on in Europe," Perryman said. "They made their way to the West Coast, for example, so we wanted to be one of the first ones in Georgia."

For Perryman, pink is more than the cafe's signature color.

"Pink is a feeling. It's a mood," Perryman said. "I don't know if you've ever looked into color theory, but they say pink is positivity, it's love, it's happiness, it's peace. You honestly feel a calmness."

High Noon Brunchery is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.