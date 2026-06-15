Georgia women repeat as NCAA outdoor track and field champions behind record-breaking performances

The University of Georgia women's track and field team is the national champion once again.

Powered by collegiate-record performances from Adaejah Hodge and Dejanea Oakley, the Lady Bulldogs captured their second consecutive NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship on Saturday, finishing with 50 points to secure the team title.

The victory gives Georgia back-to-back outdoor national championships after also winning in 2025 and caps off an extraordinary season that included the 2026 NCAA indoor championship.

Redshirt freshman Adaejah Hodge delivered one of the meet's signature moments, blazing to victory in the 200 meters in 21.68 seconds to set a new collegiate record. Earlier in the evening, Hodge also finished runner-up in the 100 meters with a time of 10.93 after establishing the collegiate record during the semifinal round.

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 13: Adaejah Hodge of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after placing first in the 200 Meter Final during the Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field Championship held at Hayward Field on June 13, 2026 in Eugene, Oregon. Chris Swann/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Senior Dejanea Oakley added another historic performance, winning the 400 meters in a collegiate-record 48.79 seconds to claim an individual national title and propel Georgia's championship push.

The Lady Bulldogs sealed the team victory with key points across multiple events. Georgia's 4x100 relay team of Kaila Jackson, Hodge, Reign Redmond and Jassani Carter finished third while setting a school record. Michelle Smith added a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles, and Georgia's 4x400 relay closed the meet with a runner-up performance that helped clinch the national crown.

Florida finished second in the team standings with 43 points, followed by Arkansas with 38.

The championship marks Georgia's fourth NCAA outdoor women's title overall and the second under head coach Caryl Smith Gilbert. According to the university, Smith Gilbert also became the first female head coach to win four NCAA outdoor women's championships during her career.

The Bulldogs' success extended beyond the women's competition. Georgia's men's team finished second nationally behind Arkansas, highlighted by Kimani Jack's victory in the high jump and a national title in the men's 4x400 relay.

With consecutive outdoor championships and this year's indoor title already secured, Georgia's women's program continues one of the most dominant stretches in collegiate track and field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.