Georgia woman accused of throwing kittens out of moving vehicle in Brookhaven

A Georgia woman is facing a felony charge of animal cruelty after police say she was spotted throwing kittens out a moving car.

Valentina Tobon Henao was taken into custody on Wednesday by officers with the Brookhaven Police Department.

According to an incident report obtained by CBS News Atlanta, an officer was called to the area near Peachtree Road and Osborne Road after a witness called in a report of animal cruelty.

The emotional witness told the officer that she was driving on the road when she noticed something coming out of the driver's window of the car in front of her.

When she swerved to avoid the object, the witness said that she noticed the other driver throwing two kittens out of the vehicle.

The witness was able to get the driver's license plate and described one kitten as black with white paws. Police say an officer found a dead animal matching that description on the road.

Using the license plate, officers identified the vehicle and determined that Tobon Henao was the driver. After meeting her at a nearby business, officers say Tobon Henao confirmed that she was driving the car in the area, but denied having any animals in the vehicle.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information that could help detectives, call the Brookhaven Police Department.