Georgia wildlife officials warn drivers to watch for deer as mating season peaks

Biologists with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources have a warning for drivers: Watch for deer. It's peak season for deer to be on the move and cross roads, especially at dawn and dusk.

The department reports about 60,000 collisions involving deer each year in Georgia, or about one for every 110 drivers. Those crashes cause an average of five deaths a year in Georgia, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

CBS News Atlanta

Biologists say collisions rise this time of year because of the deer rut, or mating season, when deer are on the move. Shorter days also mean more drivers are on the road at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active.

"If you see deer on the side of the road, they're unpredictable. You should slow down and be aware that they could cross the road at any time," said Charlie Killmaster, a deer biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. "But also, if you have a deer run across the road in front of you, they often travel in groups, so continue to slow down."

"We always say don't swerve at all to avoid a collision with a deer," Killmaster said. "It's best to apply brakes and slow down as much as possible." He said swerving can cause drivers to lose control, veer into oncoming traffic or run off the road.

The deer rut wraps up in December.