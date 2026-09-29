Georgia debuts new "I Voted" sticker by metro Atlanta artist for 2026 midterm election

Georgians who head to the polls to cast their ballots for the midterm elections will leave with a special piece of art.

The Secretary of State's Office announced that the 2026 general election will feature new "I Voted" stickers created by Georgia artist Steve Penley.

The sticker features a shot of the Georgia Capitol's gold dome in front of the state flag. The words "I Voted" are written in white on top of the image.

"We are excited to debut this one-of-a-kind sticker by renowned artist Steve Penley," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. "Voting is one of the easiest ways Georgians can make their voices heard, and this sticker gives voters a fun way to celebrate participating in democracy. I hope Georgians will wear the sticker proudly and encourage their friends and family to do the same."

Officials say 5 million stickers featuring the design have been printed and will be distributed across the state.

The new "I Voted" sticker will be available at the start of early voting in Georgia. Georgia Secretary of State

"Art has always been a powerful way to celebrate what makes Georgia special, and I'm honored to create a design that Georgians can take home with them from polls," said Steve Penley, founder of Penley Art Co. "The 'I Voted' sticker is a simple symbol, but it represents something important: that you showed up to make your voice heard."

Early voting in the midterm election starts on Oct. 13 and goes through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5.

You can find your polling location, early voting locations and hours, and see sample ballots on the Secretary of State's My Voter Page.