Georgia to begin sending property tax relief funds to local governments this week

Eligible Georgia homeowners will get a break on their 2026 property tax bills as the state begins sending relief funds to local governments this week, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday.

The one-time Homeowner Tax Relief Grant provides an $18,000 reduction in the assessed value of qualifying homes. That lowers the amount used to calculate property taxes. It does not mean homeowners will receive an $18,000 tax cut.

The relief will appear directly on property tax bills, rather than arriving as a check or direct deposit. Some homeowners may already see the savings on bills they have received, while others will see the reduction as local governments issue bills, according to the governor's office.

MARIETTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 03: Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) speaks to voters during a campaign stop at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Homeowners with a qualifying homestead exemption do not need to submit a separate application for the grant, the announcement said.

The Department of Revenue is processing applications from local governments and distributing money as the required documents are submitted and verified.

The governor and General Assembly approved the relief through Georgia's amended fiscal year 2026 budget.

"Along with our partners in the General Assembly, we are delivering on our promise to make life more affordable for hardworking Georgians by providing needed relief for homeowners from property taxes," Kemp said in a statement.

Homeowners with questions about eligibility or the savings shown on their bills should contact their local tax commissioner's office. Additional information is available on the Department of Revenue's property tax relief webpage.