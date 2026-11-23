Sixteen-year-old Fonzi Coleman said it didn't take all 16 years to realize he wanted to work for himself instead of someone else.

Coleman, who lives in Suwanee, is the founder of Tha Thirst Trap. The company specializes in canned lemonades, juices, teas, and coffees. Coleman runs all of the operations from his parents' kitchen.

"I took a part-time job," Coleman said. "I realized I did not like being employed, and I decided to start a new business, so that's why I started Tha Thirst Trap. So I can continue making money and have goals in order to save because I have many goals for this year and next year."

Fonzi Coleman started Tha Thirst Trap, which specializes in canned lemonades, juices, teas, and coffees. CBS News Atlanta

Coleman has been selling his product at local markets across parts of metro Atlanta. Some of those markets include a farmers market-style event facilitated through the national nonprofit organization Kids Markets.

The organization hosts markets across the country for kids ages 5 to 17. Its mission is to ignite children's entrepreneurial spirit by giving them real opportunities to create, sell, and succeed through hands-on market experiences that build confidence, creativity, and life skills.

"Fonzi is a really incredible example of someone who has taken their business and taken it from the ground up," said Olivia Michiels, Kids Markets' head of media relations. "Learning the skills of owning a business, the problem-solving, the entrepreneurship that comes with the experience you gain from our markets is incredibly critical. We do give them resources to learn about 'What does revenue mean, what does profit mean?' and how that works when you're operating a business."

Coleman recently participated in two national competitions hosted by Kids Markets. The first was through Kids Markets' partnership with Tony Robbins to announce the Tony Robbins Youth Entrepreneurship Scholarship, awarding over $100,000 in different tiers nationwide. Coleman earned a $1,000 scholarship as one of four Georgia winners.

In the weeks that followed, Coleman was one of seven youth-run businesses chosen to compete in Kids Markets' inaugural Shark Showdown in Salt Lake City, a "Shark Tank"-style pitch competition. He took first place and won a $10,000 investment in his business, along with access to mentors.

According to Kids Markets, Tha Thirst Trap had a 62% gross profit margin over the last three months.

Coleman said he wants to continue what his mom taught him: taking initiative and not being afraid of risks.

He hopes to one day see his products in stores across the country.