Georgia Tech students build future of driving through national competition

Inside a Georgia Tech garage, a group of students is doing more than studying engineering; they're building what the future of driving could look like.

The team is part of the EcoCAR EV Challenge, a national competition that brings together universities from across the country to reimagine electric vehicles using industry-level tools and technology.

"It's a national competition asking students to work with industry tools to imagine the future of mobility," said Antonia Antoniou, a mechanical engineering professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

This year, students are working on a 2023 Cadillac Lyriq, an all-electric SUV, modifying and improving its performance as part of the multi-year challenge.

The project brings together nearly 60 students from a wide range of majors, from engineering to communications, all working toward a common goal.

"The students get to live and work with each other across majors… it really represents everything that Georgia Tech is about," Antoniou said.

Nearly 60 Georgia Tech students collaborted on the modified Cadillac Lyriq for the 2026 EcoCAR EV Challenge. CBS News Atlanta

For students like Mason Shackelford, the experience goes beyond the classroom.

"I've been on the team for about four years now, and now I'm one of the mechanical sub-team leads," Shackelford said. He said the hands-on work is preparing him for a future in the automotive industry.

"I feel confident going into the automotive workforce that I know what people are going to be talking about," he said.

The team is currently preparing the vehicle for its final round of competition, where it will be tested and judged against other top programs nationwide.

"We have less than 24 hours before our vehicle ships. The pressure's on," Shackelford said.

Beyond the engineering, both students and faculty say the experience is about collaboration, growth and community.

"It's great going into the shop every day, watching them learn what engineering is," Shackelford said. The team will head to the EcoCAR EV Challenge in mid-May, where they will compete against universities from across the country.