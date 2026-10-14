Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford retires from football after years of injuries

Georgia Tech senior linebacker Kyle Efford, the first player in 24 years to lead the team in tackles in three consecutive seasons, announced Tuesday he is retiring for health reasons.

Efford said he made the decision due to an accumulation of injuries during his career.

"Over the past few years, my body has taken more damage than I can continue to ignore," Efford said in a statement released by the school. "Damage that will continue to remind me of the sport that I love many years down the road. And while my heart and mind still have so much more to give, I've reached a point where I have to start thinking about the life I have ahead of me.

"This isn't how I imagined my football career coming to an end, but I am at peace. I can say with complete confidence that I gave this game every single piece of me. There is nothing left in the tank, and there are no regrets in my heart."

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 19: Injured Georgia Tech linebacker Kyle Efford (44) reacts during the college football game between the Mercer Bears and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on September 19th, 2026 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images) Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportsw / AP

Efford finished his career with 250 tackles, including 222 from 2023 through 2025 when he led the team in tackles three consecutive seasons. He had 81 tackles in 2023 when he became the Yellow Jackets' first freshman to lead the team in tackles outright since 1999.

A surgically repaired shoulder limited Efford to three games this season. He had 27 tackles while matching his career high with 13 in Georgia Tech's 14-13 loss to Colorado to open the season. Efford had six tackles in last week's 28-25 win over Duke after missing the previous two games.

"We'll miss having number 44 in the middle of our defense, but know that he'll continue to make an impact on this team with his leadership and presence," Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said. "He might not be on the field for us moving forward, but he'll always be a part of the Georgia Tech football program."

Efford was voted a team captain in 2024 and again this season.