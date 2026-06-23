Georgia Tech finalizes $70 million Bobby Dodd Stadium renovation ahead of 2027 season

Georgia Tech has finalized plans for a $70 million renovation of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, with construction set to begin immediately after the 2026 football season and wrap up before the start of the 2027 campaign.

The project marks the first major renovation to the 113-year-old stadium since 2003 and is part of Georgia Tech Athletics' "Full Steam Ahead" initiative.

While earlier concepts called for flip-up chairback seating throughout the stadium, engineers determined the historic venue's existing structure could not accommodate those seats without significantly reducing capacity or requiring major reconstruction.

Instead, Georgia Tech will install 12,500 fixed mesh chairback seats throughout much of the stadium.

Other upgrades include a new videoboard, a new sound system, wider aisles, additional handrails and renovations to premium areas, including remodeled suites and new club spaces.

Following the renovation, stadium capacity is expected to be about 50,000 — considerably higher than an earlier projection of roughly 42,000 seats.

Georgia Tech officials said preserving capacity while modernizing the fan experience was a key goal of the project.

The seating changes will require a full stadium reseating process ahead of the 2027 season, though officials said fewer season-ticket holders are expected to be affected than originally anticipated.

Additional details on that process will be announced in the coming months.

Georgia Tech also plans to announce 100 gameday experience improvements that will be implemented before the 2026 season.

