Georgia stuns Mississippi State in extra innings and heads to the College World Series for the first time since 2008

The University of Georgia's baseball team is going back to Omaha for the first time since 2008 after surviving a wild 11-9, extra-innings win over Mississippi State on Sunday to clinch the Athens Super Regional and punch its ticket to the Men's College World Series.

The third-seeded Bulldogs (51-12) closed out the dramatic win in front of a sold-out Foley Field, with junior catcher Daniel Jackson delivering a go-ahead two-run home run in the 10th inning, his 31st of the season, and redshirt junior Justin Byrd finishing it off in the bottom half to secure the win.

ATHENS, GA - JUNE 07: Georgia designated hitter Michael O'Shaughnessy(4) with the Super Regional trophy after advancing to the College World Series in Omaha, NE by winning the NCAA Super Regional college baseball game between the Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs on JUNE 7, 2026 Foley Field in Athens, GA. John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia, which also got key home runs from Brennan Hudson and Kolby Branch in a back-and-forth offensive battle, is headed to its first College World Series since 2008 and seventh overall appearance in program history, per Georgia Athletics.

The Bulldogs will travel to Omaha, Neb., for the NCAA Men's College World Series, which begins June 12.