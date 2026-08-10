Georgia state Senate candidate Tracy Wheeler, husband and son arrested after confrontations at Hancock County restaurant

A Republican candidate for the Georgia Senate has been arrested on aggravated assault charges after she was accused of pointing a gun at two people during a dispute at a Lake Sinclair restaurant.

Hancock County deputies arrested Tracy Wheeler and her husband, Troy Wheeler, Chief Investigator Thomas Resha confirmed. He said the charges stem from separate incidents at Amigos Cove in June and July.

Court filings allege Tracy Wheeler pointed a firearm at restaurant co-owner Roderico "Mickey" Saenz Martinez and another employee during a June 28 dispute over a broken air-conditioning system.

Wheeler is the Republican candidate for Georgia Senate District 26 and is scheduled to face Democratic incumbent David Lucas Sr. in the Nov. 3 general election, according to current Georgia election listings.

In a separate confrontation on July 4 at Amigos Cove, Resha wrote in an incident report that he reviewed submitted videos and determined Troy Wheeler and the couple's son, Mitchell Wheeler, assaulted general manager Victor Ochoa. Troy and Mitchell are now facing aggravated assault and disorderly conduct charges. As of Monday morning, Resha

Ochoa told investigators through his attorney that he wanted to pursue prosecution. said they both are awaiting bond.

The incidents are also at the center of a civil lawsuit over ownership and control of the restaurant, which opened in Sparta in May. Martinez alleges he owns 70% of Amigos Cove and Wheeler owns 30%.

Wheeler denies the allegations in the civil complaint. She claims she and Martinez are equal owners and alleges Ochoa was the aggressor during the July 4 confrontation.

Wheeler also filed a counterclaim accusing Martinez of converting $50,000 in restaurant money for his own use. The civil claims and the criminal charges remain unresolved.