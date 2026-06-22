Georgia Senate approves election overhaul bill creating voting equipment committee, expanding audits

Georgia senators approved legislation Saturday that could reshape how the state selects future voting equipment and expands post-election audits.

The Georgia Senate passed Senate Bill 3EX by a 33-19 vote after several procedural motions and the adoption of an amendment. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Max Burns, a Republican from Sylvania.

According to the bill summary, SB 3EX would create an Election Equipment Specifications and Standards Committee tasked with developing specifications, standards and requirements for a new statewide election system. The committee would be required to submit a report by Jan. 31, 2027, with recommendations related to appropriations, procurement and implementation of a new uniform election system for use beginning with the 2028 election cycle.

The measure would also limit the Secretary of State's role in selecting a new uniform voting system and expand the definition of "selected contests" subject to mandatory risk-limiting audits.

Ahead of the vote, the Georgia Senate considered several motions related to the legislation. A motion to table the bill failed 33-19. A motion to adjourn also failed by a 33-18 vote. Senators later adopted Amendment 1 before approving the bill. According to the Senate, each vote on the amendment, ending debate and final passage was 33-19.

Speaking with reporters after the vote, Burns described the proposal as an effort to strengthen confidence in Georgia's elections.

"I support the changes," Burns said. "I will tell you that that adds an additional level of assurance that our elections are accurate."

Burns said the legislation would expand the use of risk-limiting audits, which he described as a proven method for verifying election results.

"The only adjustment will be they will count top-of-ticket races and they will do additional risk-limiting audits," Burns said. "Risk-limiting audits have been a proven way to assure that our elections are accurate."

Burns also characterized the proposed Election Equipment Specifications and Standards Committee as a study committee and said he expects it would include bipartisan participation.

The senator said the legislation would not immediately change how votes are counted in upcoming elections.

"Everything will remain exactly the same," Burns said when discussing election procedures currently in place.

Burns also said lawmakers included $18 million in the fiscal year 2027 budget to help local election offices address any changes that may result from election-related legislation.

Following the Senate vote, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones voiced support for election-related changes being considered by lawmakers.

In a social media post Friday, Jones said he supports efforts "to fight for election integrity in Georgia by requiring immediate manual recounts of major races."

Jones urged the House to take up the proposal, writing that lawmakers "owe it to the voters that elected us to do our jobs."

The legislation now moves to the Georgia House, where lawmakers are expected to consider the measure during the special session.