Georgia school district cancels classes after receiving computer-generated bomb threats

Jackson County schools canceled classes Friday after multiple campuses received anonymous, computer-generated bomb threats, according to the school district.

The district initially delayed the start of the school day as authorities began investigating the threats. Classes were later canceled because officials said it would take more time to clear the affected buildings.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is checking the schools as part of what the district described as a deliberate process.

The district said it will decide later Friday whether extracurricular activities can continue after authorities confirm the campuses are secure.

The school year began on July 30.