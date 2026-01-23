Georgia school closures: School districts cancel class, going virtual ahead of ice storm

Four North Georgia school districts have announced plans to either cancel class or move to virtual learning on Monday in preparation for the potential hazardous conditions caused by the upcoming winter storm.

While many school districts further south are waiting for Sunday to decide about class, choosing instead to cancel weekend activities, Fannin, Fulton, Gilmer, Rabun, and Union counties have said in separate statements that they expect road conditions to be poor.

School officials say residents should prepare for widespread power outages, fallen trees, and dangerous roads as the storm passes through the state on Saturday night.

Below are the current Georgia school closures or curriculum changes:

School closures

DeKalb County School District schools, centers, and offices will be closed on Monday. All 12-month employees will work remotely if possible. The district will announce their plan for Tuesday by 5 p.m. on Monday.

Gilmer County Schools will be closed. Additional closings may be announced in the future after officials evaluate the county's condition.

Rabun County Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Monday.

Virtual learning

City Schools of Decatur will have a remote learning day on Monday. All of the district's schools and buildings, including the ECLC and the Frasier Center, will be closed, and all after-school activities are canceled.

Fannin County will move to virtual learning on Monday. Teachers should have assignments posted for grades three through 12 by 9 a.m. Students in kindergarten through second grade will work on their Virtual Learning Day Board.

Fulton County Schools say they are shifting to remote learning and a remote workday on Monday as a precaution.

Union County is moving to an at-home learning day on Monday. The plan for Tuesday will be shared on Monday afternoon through the district's social media and an all-call. Student absences will be excused without a parent note.