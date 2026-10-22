Georgia pumpkin farm goes big with new 45-foot drive-through attraction

A pumpkin farm in Dawsonville has opened a 45-foot giant pumpkin drive-through, adding a new attraction to its hayrides and pumpkin offerings.

Co-owner Johnny Burt describes it as the world's largest pumpkin drive-through.

Burt's Pumpkin Farm sits on more than 50 acres in Dawsonville and grows several types of pumpkins, from traditional orange varieties to white, gray and yellow pumpkins, both large and small.

Burt said the farm attracts more than 200,000 people a year. This year, he wanted to give visitors an extra-large experience.

"We needed something extra. We've been in business for 54 years," Burt said.

CBS News Atlanta

Visitors can take a scenic hayride through the farm and the giant pumpkin. Inside, they are greeted by pumpkin characters Gordy and Autumn.

"It's an electronic show," Burt said. "Gordy and Autumn are our mascots."

The characters appear on a giant screen and explain how pumpkins grow.

Madelyn Brown, a first-time visitor, traveled from Griffin to experience the attraction.

"We came all the way from Griffin, Georgia. So about 2.5 hours away," Brown said.

"Was it worth it?" CBS News Atlanta's Leondra Head asked.

"Yes, it was. We had so much fun," Brown said.

The pumpkin drive-through is open seven days a week through Nov. 10. Hayrides through the attraction cost $10.