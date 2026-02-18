Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tricia Pridemore not seeking reelection in 2026

One of the three Republicans who make up a majority of the Georgia Public Service Commission says she won't be running to keep her seat in November.

Tricia Pridemore, who represents District 5, has been on the five-member commission since she was appointed by former Gov. Nathan Deal in February 2018. She was elected to a full term later that year and has not been on the ballot since.

In a press release, Pridemore said that she came to the decision after speaking with her family, colleagues, and advisors.

"When I was elected in 2018, I pledged to lead with integrity and deliver real outcomes. I am proud to say we have kept that promise," Pridemore wrote. "Together, we have led the nation in new nuclear development, addressing large-load energy demands, and adapting to a changing global landscape—all while keeping Georgia competitive and consumers first."

In her release, Pridemore said that some supporters have encouraged her to run for Congress in Georgia's 11th District. She had previously run in the 2014 Republican primary, but came in third to Barry Loudermilk, who is retiring after his term ends.

"While I have made no final decision, I deeply appreciate the support and will take the time to listen, pray, and carefully consider this," Pridemore said.

Pridemore's announcement comes months after Democrats Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson defeated Republican incumbents Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson to win two seats on the commission, becoming the first Democrats elected to a state-level statewide office in Georgia since 2006. Their wins were powered by public discontent over rising electricity bills and data center development

Georgia's Public Service Commission regulates the rates charged by Georgia Power. With 2.7 million customers, the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. is the state's only private electrical utility.

With Pridemore out of the race, no Republican or Democratic candidates have announced their plans to run to represent District 5 so far.

The other Georgia PSC seat on the ballot will be District 3, where the now-incumbent Hubbard may face Johnson, the man he replaced, in a rematch.