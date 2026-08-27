Georgia Power gets clearance to serve OpenAI's massive AI data center in Effingham County​

Georgia Power's agreement to supply electricity to OpenAI's massive data center in Effingham County has cleared state regulatory review.

The contract calls for Georgia Power to provide up to 3,200 megawatts of electricity to Project Camellia, with service delivered in phases from 2028 through 2032. OpenAI has said the long-term project represents a $20 billion investment.

Under Georgia's rules for large data centers, Public Service Commission staff reviewed the agreement and declined to object, allowing it to move forward. The commission did not hold a public vote on the contract.

Georgia Power said OpenAI will pay the full cost of the infrastructure needed to serve the facility. OpenAI has also agreed to let the utility company reduce the facility's electricity use by up to 1,000 megawatts when demand on the power grid is high.

The utility company now projects that revenue from OpenAI and other large customers could save a typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours about $15 a month beginning in 2029. That would amount to $180 annually, up from Georgia Power's previous estimate of $102.

"We know every dollar counts," Georgia Power CEO Kim Greene said in a statement. "In December, we committed to $102 a year in savings for the typical family beginning in 2029. Today, that number is expected to be $180."

The projected savings are not tied solely to OpenAI. Georgia Power said its growing group of data centers, manufacturers and other large electricity users is expected to generate about $950 million in additional annual revenue beginning in 2029.

OpenAI said Project Camellia will create thousands of construction and permanent jobs, provide $80 million in community benefits and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in state and local taxes. The company plans to use a closed-loop water system and release an independent audit of its commitments each year.