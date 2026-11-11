Georgia postal worker charged with 4 counts of theft in mail investigation

A U.S. Postal Service employee was arrested during a traffic stop on her delivery route as part of an ongoing mail theft investigation, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.

The 40-year-old mail carrier, Dana Elise Wilson, was charged with four counts of theft by taking and is being held without bond at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's Financial Crimes Unit worked with the U.S. Postal Service to identify Wilson as a suspect. The Office of the Inspector General also assisted in the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

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"Mail theft is more than just stealing letters or packages. It's a disgraceful breach of trust," Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said in a statement.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers.