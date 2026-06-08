Georgia parents found dead inside Johns Creek home after argument, police say

Police say a family dispute inside a Johns Creek home ended in tragedy late Sunday night, and now a mother and father are dead.

Johns Creek Police said officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 5300 block of North Hillbrook Trace.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a young boy who said an argument between his parents had escalated into gunfire, according to police.

Inside the home, officers found two deceased adults identified as 52-year-old Richard Holladay and 43-year-old Martha Holladay.

Investigators said preliminary findings indicate the woman died from a gunshot wound to the head and the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police believe the man shot and killed the woman before taking his own life, though the investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities said next of kin have been notified and confirmed the couple's children are safe.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and said there is no known threat to the public.