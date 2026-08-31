Georgia officials propose expanding protected species list to over 400 animals and plants

State wildlife officials are asking the public to weigh in on proposed changes to Georgia's protected species list, marking the first major update to the state's conservation catalog in 20 years.

The public comment period opened Aug. 28 and runs through Sept. 20, 2026, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division announced. Under the proposed revisions, the total number of protected plant and animal species in the state would increase from 318 to 423.

The proposed amendments to state rules include adding and removing species, updating scientific names, and aligning state conservation statuses with federal endangered species listings. The revisions would also add an exception allowing the sale of certain protected plant species, provided they are grown in captivity from pre-existing horticultural material with origin documentation.

"Public input is important and valuable in developing and implementing state regulations," the DNR said in a statement. State listing prohibits intentionally harming protected animals, as well as removing protected plants from public land without a permit or from private property without landowner permission.

The proposed updates stem from technical team reviews conducted for the 2025 revision of Georgia's State Wildlife Action Plan, along with public nominations submitted in June 2026.

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Across all major groups, proposed changes would expand protections:

Plants: Increasing from 155 to 208 species

Invertebrates: Increasing from 51 to 89 species

Fishes: Increasing from 57 to 60 species

Birds: Increasing from 20 to 24 species

Amphibians: Increasing from 9 to 12 species

Reptiles: Increasing from 16 to 18 species

Mammals: Increasing from 10 to 12 species

The public can submit comments until 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 by emailing wcscomments@dnr.ga.gov, calling (706) 557-3213, or mailing written statements to the Wildlife Resources Conservation Center in Social Circle, Georgia.

A public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Wildlife Resources Division Headquarters in Social Circle. The state Board of Natural Resources will vote on the proposed amendments during its Oct. 27 meeting in Atlanta. Full proposal details are available on the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division website.