Georgia officer fires at charging dogs and wounds resident, police say

A Fairburn police officer fired shots at two dogs that charged toward the officer, but the gunfire struck a resident in the foot, according to South Fulton police.

The shooting happened at a home in the 300 block of Bishop Road near Herndon Road. South Fulton police said it occurred shortly after midnight Thursday.

According to South Fulton police's initial report, Fairburn officers were investigating a report of a woman in the roadway and approached the home seeking more information.

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When the door opened, two dogs charged at a Fairburn officer, police said. The officer shot at the dogs and struck a resident in the foot.

The resident was taken for medical treatment with an injury that was not considered life-threatening, according to South Fulton police. Firefighters and emergency medical crews also responded.

South Fulton police said its officers arrived after the shooting and did not fire any weapons. Although the officer involved works for Fairburn, authorities later confirmed that the home is within the city of South Fulton.

Fairburn police said the case has been referred to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.