Georgia nonprofit program gives young adults aging out of foster care a safe place to grow

For many young people, turning 18 can mean losing the support they've always known.

One Union City nonprofit is making sure they don't have to face adulthood alone through Christian City's Thrive program.

"There was a lot of uncertainty of where I would lay my head. I was homeless because I had recently aged out of foster care," Annagrace, a former foster care youth, said.

Twenty-four-year-old Annagrace wasn't sure about her future after her time in foster care ended.

Then she was referred to Christian City's Thrive transition program.

"I was searching for a family, and I finally found one. That made me feel a lot better because not everyone gets a chance to be in a place that helps you grow and thrive," Annagrace said.

Annagrace says she's gained resources since being in the program.

"They've helped me find employment and my GED," Annagrace said.

Now she's attending cybersecurity classes at an Atlanta technical college. But her journey hasn't been easy.

"I entered the foster care system at 12 years old because of the problems at home," Annagrace said.

According to the Georgia Department of Human Services, approximately 700 teens and young adults age out of the foster care system every year.

There are 16 young adults living in the Thrive program. The program servers 18 to 24-year-olds as they transition to independent adulthood. Participants live in cottages on campus and can stay for up to two years. To stay in the program, participants must have a job.

Twenty-year-old Vonyeah turned to the Thrive program as she transitioned out of foster care.

"Growing up, I was always homeless. I was in different hotels. That was my life," Vonyeah said.

Now she's in fashion school and hopes to become a fashion designer.

Her advice to others facing adversity.

"Don't give up. It's so easy to give up when you're alone," Vonyeah said.

As for Annagrace, she says she's thankful for the program.

"I'm honestly grateful I have a roof over my head. I had never really stayed under one roof for this long, at least," Annagrace said.

The Thrive transition program plans to begin construction on additional housing in the fall to meet the growing demand to help teens aging out of the foster care system.

Once construction is complete, they will be able to house up to 49 young adults.