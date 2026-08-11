"There are about 40,000 to 50,000 kids experiencing homelessness in Georgia": Georgia nonprofit offers place for youth experiencing challenges to rebuild

On 45 acres in Cedartown, there's a place where kids can have a second chance at being a kid and finding a sense of normalcy.

Safe Haven Boys Ranch was started in 2022 as part of the Community Share Ministry, which Jason and Ginger Slaughter launched in 2011. Described as a Christian environment, the ranch has already helped more than 100 homeless children.

The ranch property features animals, greenhouses, gardens, and an eight-bedroom home for children who have faced challenges early in life. Slaughter said the organization plans to build 11 more homes, eventually accommodating up to 72 boys at a time.

Slaughter emphasized the importance of each boy having his own room to foster individuality, a sense of ownership, and to learn responsibility through daily tasks.

"We're seeing a large need in our community for kids with nowhere to go," said Safe Haven Ranch Founder and Director Jason Slaughter. "We have a growing number of 12, 13, and 14-year-olds — some even younger — who don't have a home. We're building three more homes in this cul-de-sac, for a total of four homes, each housing six boys, each with his own bedroom."

Children arrive at Safe Haven Ranch from a variety of circumstances, including the death of parents, incarceration of guardians, failed adoptions, families or grandparents unable to care for them, and unstable home environments, among other situations.

Lesley Kelley, Senior Policy Analyst with Voices for Georgia's Children, noted that homelessness can be defined in several ways and emphasized the severity of the issue in Georgia.

"Homelessness can also mean families staying with relatives or friends due to financial loss or housing instability," Kelley said. "There are about 40,000 to 50,000 kids experiencing homelessness in Georgia."

Slaughter explained that Safe Haven operates independently of the state, offering an alternative to state custody or the foster care system.

"We take power of attorney for the child," Slaughter explained. "That allows families to bring their child here while retaining custody. We can make decisions for medical care and schooling, but families can still visit and be involved if it's healthy. For some, it's a better solution than having a child move from foster home to foster home. It's another way of caring for children."

Slaughter added that the ranch has social workers on staff, and each child attends a local Christian school.

Twelve-year-old Jace Kelley has lived at the ranch for several years. He hopes to become a chef or a comedian one day—dreams he believes are possible because of the support he receives at Safe Haven. Kelley reflected on his life before coming to the ranch.

"When I first remember, things were good," Kelley said. "We had a house. My parents were together. Then, one thing after another, everything started falling apart. Dad left. We got evicted. We kept moving. But knowing there's still someone out there who loves and cares about you — and learning the basics of life — has helped. I learned to take care of animals, clean a house, have siblings, and do things I've never done before."

Slaughter said SHR helps place kids who age out at 18 into additional services through their mid-20s if needed. He added that the ranch gives kids a chance to stay local, become empowered, heal, and grow, all in a place fully funded by donations.

The organization also operates a men's home, a women's home, and offers other services.

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