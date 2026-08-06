Georgia nonprofit helps nursing home residents feel less lonely and more connected

Ulmaria Williams has had a passion for caring for older adults since she was a child in her home country of Liberia. That passion grew even stronger in 2008 when her father battled dementia. Through that experience, she realized that many older adults struggle with social isolation and cognitive decline.

"I realized over the years that a lot of them are lonely, regardless of their status," Williams said.

That realization inspired her to start Adopt a Mom and Pop, a nonprofit that connects groups of volunteers with older adults in nursing homes and community centers. The program helps them stay engaged, build relationships and make new friends.

Now based in Cherokee County, Williams said she strives to make older adults feel valued while helping them remain active.

"We have incorporated a lot of activities to suit everybody's personality," Williams said.

Williams and about two dozen volunteers spend time with seniors by playing games, providing entertainment and leading exercise and wellness activities. The volunteers are of all ages — including seniors themselves.

"We have middle-aged volunteers. We have kids because the seniors like intergenerational activities," Williams said. "The kids like to play with them, and they like to learn from them."

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"It's different," said Nancy McConkey, one of the seniors Adopt a Mom and Pop visits at a Woodstock assisted living facility. "Since we're here nonstop, it's nice to have things that are different. And it's loving. We need so much of that."

Jerilyn Nighttraveller once performed as a clown. Now a volunteer and board member with the group, she said telling stories to other seniors helps keep her spirit and comedic skills alive.

"It keeps us active mentally," Nighttraveller said. "It's an activity socially, you know, and sometimes there are outings to restaurants."

Williams and her team hope to expand Adopt a Mom and Pop to serve older adults outside Georgia.

"Every time I meet a senior and I can help them, it's such a joy," Williams said. "It's fulfilling because I know God called me for a time like this."

Williams said she and her volunteers take pride in brightening the days of the seniors they visit.