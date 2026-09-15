Georgia mother trains for first 5K after life-changing cancer journey

A Powder Springs mother is marking a major milestone after breast cancer: She has lost 50 pounds and is training to run her first 5K.

Talya Johnson-Parker is preparing for the Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta Race for the Cure on Oct. 17. For her, the fitness journey is about more than reaching the finish line.

"I have a 5K coming up, and it's my goal to be able to run it," Johnson-Parker said.

Her daily goal is to reach 10,000 steps. During workouts, she often keeps Beyoncé's "Alien Superstar" on repeat.

Johnson-Parker said she remains mindful of the possibility that her cancer could return.

"Cancer is such — they all have their own personality," she said. "And so I learned that with mine, it's the kind that wants to come back."

She is documenting her progress and 50-pound weight loss on social media. Johnson-Parker said sharing her experience could help other people facing cancer feel less alone.

"I just want to be more open about the journey because there's someone else going through it quietly," she said. "There's someone who doesn't have the boldness or the bravery to say, 'This is what I'm going through.' And maybe the little bit that I do share makes a world of difference for them to feel seen and for them to feel like they're not alone."

CBS News Atlanta

Painted Pink for Breast Cancer selected Johnson-Parker as a speaker for its annual survivor brunch on Oct. 3.

Tayler James, a board member with Painted Pink, said members of the organization have supported Johnson-Parker throughout her experience.

"Talya is one of our close friends for many of our board members," James said. "We have had the opportunity to be with her throughout her entire journey, from finding the lump in her breast through each stage of her journey."

James said emotional support remains important beyond medical treatment.

"We provide the emotional support because the journey doesn't stop at cancer," James said.

Johnson-Parker will put her training to the test during the Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta Race for the Cure at Lenox Square on Oct. 17.