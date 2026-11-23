A Valdosta mother is facing multiple murder and child cruelty charges after officials say two of her young children died in a house fire after she left them home alone.

Authorities with the Valdosta Police Department announced last week that they had charged 37-year-old Taneika Lashae Sirmans in connection with the Oct. 25 fire.

According to police, first responders were called to a home on the 800 block of Stillwater Drive around 8:20 a.m. and found flames shooting through its roof. Firefighters were able to find and remove three children under the age of 10 from the home and rushed to a local hospital. Officials say two of the children died from possible smoke inhalation and were pronounced dead at the hospital. The third child was airlifted to Atlanta, where he or she remains at this time.

During the investigation, officials say they learned that Sirmans, the children's mother, left them at home alone to go to work that morning. Hours after she left, a fire started in the home's kitchen.

Detectives charged Sirmans with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree cruelty to children. She was arrested on Nov. 9 and taken to Lowndes County Jail.

"This is such a heartbreaking and tragic incident that could have been prevented," said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan. "This tragedy has not only had a devastating impact on the families involved and our community, but it also affects our first responders and medical personnel who responded to the scene or were working in the hospital that morning. My thoughts are with everyone who was affected, and I continue to pray for the child who is still recovering, whose life has changed forever. No child should ever be placed in any situation where their safety and lives are left to chance."