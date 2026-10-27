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Georgia mother arrested after trying to abandon 6-month-old child at Mableton Jiffy Lube, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A Georgia mother has been arrested after officers say she tried to leave her infant child with employees of a Mableton Jiffy Lube.

Authorities with the Cobb County Police Department tell CBS News Atlanta that Laraven Davis is charged with child abandonment and reckless conduct.

According to investigators, officers were called to the auto maintenance store on the 5500 block of Floyd Road on the morning of Oct. 24 after employees reported a woman had tried to leave her 6-month-old with them.

Jiffy Lube
A person at a Jiffy Lube location in Denver, Colorado. RiverNorth Photography / RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

"It was determined that the baby was wearing soiled clothes and had multiple rashes despite being in overall good health," the Cobb County Police Department wrote.

Davis remains in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Authorities say the infant was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then later placed in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

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