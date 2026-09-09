Georgia mother accused in 16-month-old son's hot-car death granted bond

A metro Atlanta mother accused of leaving her 16-month-old son in a hot car while she worked at a Lawrenceville hospital was granted a $5,000 bond Wednesday.

Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Tamela Adkins ordered Deja Coleman to remain on house arrest and wear an ankle monitor if she is released. Coleman may leave home for legal and medical appointments after providing advance notice and proof to the company monitoring her.

Adkins did not prohibit Coleman from seeing her two surviving children, but ordered her not to drive them. Coleman may ride in a vehicle with her children if another licensed and insured adult is driving.

Coleman faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children in the July 30 death of her son, Daniel. Lawrenceville police said Coleman left Daniel in her vehicle in an employee parking lot at Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Deja Coleman awaits Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Tamela Adkins' ruling during her bond hearing Wednesday. Coleman is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children in the hot-car death of her 16-month-old son. CBS News Atlanta

Coleman told investigators that she dropped off her two older children at day care but forgot to take Daniel out of the car, police said. Officers found him more than seven hours later and broke a window to reach him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

During Wednesday's hearing, Coleman's attorney argued that she is not a flight risk or a danger to the community and asked the judge to release her without requiring money for bond. The defense said Coleman has strong ties to Georgia, no significant criminal history and support from her family and community.

Prosecutors asked Adkins to deny bond, arguing that Coleman posed a flight risk and could influence witnesses, including her children and people who worked with her. The state said jail calls showed Coleman had urged people caring for her children not to allow investigators to interview her 4-year-old son.

Adkins granted bond after hearing arguments from both sides. Coleman must have the ankle monitor installed before she can be released, according to the conditions discussed in court.