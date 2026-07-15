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Georgia Mega Millions lottery player wins $4 million prize in Tuesday's drawing

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

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One lucky Georgian's $5 ticket has just made them a multi-millionaire after they picked most of the numbers in Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery.

Tuesday night's draw results were 2, 4, 10, 48, and 56, with a Mega Ball of 22.

While nobody across the country hit Tuesday's $637 million jackpot, the Georgia Lottery says one individual matched all five white balls and had a four-times multiplier on the ticket, making it worth a sweet $4 million.

Lottery officials have confirmed with CBS News Atlanta that the winning ticket was sold at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 4379 in St. Marys, Georgia.

The prize has not yet been claimed, and whoever won has 180 days from the draw date to get their winnings, officials said.

US Lottery Jackpot Mega Millions
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store on Aug. 7, 2023, in Kennesaw, Georgia. Mike Stewart / AP

Two other big tickets were sold in Florida and New Jersey, but nothing reached what was won in Georgia this week.

With no jackpot hit, the top prize on Friday will now go up to an estimated $672 million.

The odds of getting the jackpot are one in 290,472,336.

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