Georgia Marine veteran shares how medical marijuana helped him rediscover the joy of skateboarding

A retired Marine injured by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Afghanistan said changes to Georgia's medical cannabis program have helped him get back on his skateboard. The changes took effect July 1.

"It's taken my skateboarding and made it a joyful activity for me again, which is my recreational therapy," said Jason Quinn, a retired Marine.

Quinn joined the Marine Corps in 1996. He retired in 2019. Quinn said an IED struck his vehicle in Afghanistan in 2010. He said he did not realize how much the concussion had affected him until about 2023. Quinn said he now lives with a mild traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress, and chronic pain.

Quinn said doctors tried many medications.

"I was on a total of seven different medications when I retired," said Quinn.

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Quinn said a 12-week program at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta helped him cut that number. He said the program also improved his balance, which he said was 35 percent below average for his age and is now 5 percent below.

The Putting Georgia's Patients First Act, Senate Bill 220, renamed the state's low THC oil program as medical cannabis and removed the 5 percent THC cap. It also allows registered patients 21 and older to vape medical cannabis.

Quinn said he waited until the state made medical cannabis legal before trying it.

"So once it became legal, I gave it a try, and it's really calmed me down. And it's helped me to stay focused on the day and get my task done," said Quinn.

Dr. Elmore Alexander, a doctor of medicine (M.D.) and a doctor of osteopathic medicine (D.O.), works for US420DOC and certifies veterans for the program. He said the new options have helped his patients.

"Now we have something that allows them to be able to deal with those panic situations where they can have something that will work very quickly, and that is these flower vapes that we now have," said Dr. Alexander.

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Both men said medical cannabis is not right for every veteran.

"Not all veterans are actually candidates for medical cannabis," said Dr. Alexander.

He said people with psychosis or schizophrenia are not candidates, and some people with bipolar disorder may not be either. Dr. Alexander said a physician must first evaluate anyone who wants to buy from a dispensary.

"It's not for everyone. And I think that's why it's important to have it in many different forms as well," said Quinn.

Dr. Alexander said veterans should never stop their prescriptions on their own because of the risk of withdrawal. He said the average person needs only about 20 to 30 milligrams of THC, and not every vape on the market is medical grade. "It's not a substitute for individuals also needing to get counseling," said Dr. Alexander.

Dr. Alexander also said some veterans with severe depression are finding ketamine helpful at certified clinics. He said his practice does not offer it, so veterans would need to see a specialist.

Quinn said his next goal is to open a wellness facility for veterans built around skateboarding and art.

Quinn had a message for other veterans who are struggling.

"If you are struggling, pick up the phone and call," said Quinn.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says veterans in crisis can reach the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988.