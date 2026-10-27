Georgia man's breast cancer diagnosis inspires daughter to bring mobile mammograms to Ellijay

Men have less than a 1% chance of developing breast cancer during their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

An Ellijay man who was diagnosed with breast cancer nearly two decades ago is sharing his story and encouraging others to get checked.

Jerry Allan, now 84, was 66 when he noticed something unusual on his breast in 2008.

"I had a small pimple, like lump right here. I noticed it more when I drive with the seatbelt rubbing on constantly. It just real irritable," Allan said.

He went to the doctor to get it checked out.

"He said we need to do a ultrasound and a week later, we had to do a needle biopsy. Then that evening the doctor told me I had breast cancer," Allan said.

His daughter, Kerry Bernard, was by his side when he received the diagnosis.

"You think breast cancer, you think women, you don't ever think men," Bernard said. "It was daunting. We did a lot of praying and a lot of crying."

Kerry Bernard (Left) discusses her father Jerry Allen's (Right) breast cancer journey. CBS News Atlanta

The diagnosis was devastating for Allan, who had recently been treated for prostate cancer.

"I'm scared. I just got through with prostate cancer and now this. You always think the worst," he said.

Six weeks later, Allan underwent surgery to remove his breast.

"Once the breast was removed, I didn't have the cancer anymore," he said.

The experience inspired Bernard to bring mobile mammography to Ellijay.

"When we park this big old mammogram bus on the side of a busy road, we push it out there to everybody and invite them to come. It makes it more affordable for those that want to just drive by and get it done," Bernard said.

Allan is now cancer-free and encourages others, including men, to get checked.

"If you're a man and you're reaching the ages of 60, you need to get checked out. Don't take it for granted that it's nothing because it develops real fast. If you can catch it soon enough, you can be successful with it," he said.