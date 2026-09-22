Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing 14-year-old

A Georgia man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Investigators said Alejandro Rangel, 59, of Lawrenceville, began touching the girl inappropriately and against her will in May 2024. The abuse continued through June, according to prosecutors.

Later that year, the girl encountered Rangel again. Her family noticed that she appeared uncomfortable and was crying around him. She then reported the abuse to family members, who contacted Norcross police.

Rangel told investigators he may have touched the girl while "tickling her too close" to her breasts. The girl testified, however, that Rangel touched her inside her pants.

A jury convicted Rangel on all charges, including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and five counts of child molestation.

"We are thankful for the outcome of this trial and grateful for the team of prosecutors and investigators who put this case together," Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.