Georgia man indicted for trafficking teen during international crackdown, attorney general says

Eleven missing children have been recovered in Georgia as part of a major operation involving state, federal, and international agencies, Attorney General Chris Carr says.

Operation Global Chain took place from June 8 to 12 across 59 countries in Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

According to INTERPOL, the operation ended with 334 arrests for human trafficking offenses across the world. Georgia officials say they indicted one person in the state for trafficking.

On Monday, a grand jury indicted 36-year-old Eric Gordon of Decatur on one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude. Investigators say the victim in the case was a 16-year-old female in Fulton County.

Georgia law enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service took Gordon into custody on Aug. 4.

"This is exactly why we can never stop fighting to recover a missing child, and we're using all available resources to bring them home," said Carr. "By partnering with law enforcement both in Georgia and around the globe, we're able to locate even more victims and ultimately save even more lives, but our work doesn't stop here. We're going after everyone involved in the trafficking of a child, and we won't rest until they're off our streets and behind bars."

Authorities have not shared any details about Gordon's case or the other 10 missing children.