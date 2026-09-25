Georgia man damaged nonverbal 3-year-old's spine and arms, tried to run over son's mother, DA says

A Georgia man will spend decades in prison after a jury found him guilty on all counts of physically abusing a nonverbal 3-year-old child who had developmental disabilities.

On Wendnesday, a Greene County jury found Damian Andre Wright guilty of first- and second-degree cruelty to children and three counts of aggravated battery.

The Ocmulgee District Attorney's Office said the victim's injuries in the case included fractures to their spine and both arms.

Following the three-day trial and conviction, officials say Wright pleaded guilty in a separate case to two counts of aggravated assault for trying to run over the mother and grandmother of his infant son with a vehicle.

A superior court judge sentenced Wright to 90 years, with the first 25 to be served in prison and the rest on probation for the 3-year-old's injuries. For the two other charges, Wright was sentenced to 20 years in prison to run concurrent with his first sentence.