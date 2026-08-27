Georgia man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl who missed her school bus

Detectives in Cherokee County have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who had missed her school bus.

Raymond Sookram, 42, is charged with aggravated child molestation, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, and interference with custody.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the teen's family reported that she had missed her bus on Aug. 21 and had tried to walk to school. While on her way, the girl said that a man driving a truck stopped and asked her if she needed a ride, eventually persuading her to get in the vehicle.

After she was in the car, the girl said the driver took her to a location in Canton where he sexually assaulted her. He then dropped her off near her school.

Officials say detectives and the Cherokee Sheriff's Office Real Time Intelligence Center used the county's automated license plate cameras to identify a truck matching the description the victim provided. After that, they eventually identified Sookram as a suspect.

Sookram remains in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.