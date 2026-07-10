Georgia man accused of impregnating Florida underage victim multiple times, investigators say

A 33-year-old Georgia man has been arrested after investigators say he impregnated a Florida teen on two different occasions.

Jesup resident John Andrew Jones is now in custody at the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center following his arrest earlier this week, jail records show.

Authorities with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office say the investigation began when they were notified by an assistant state attorney about a possible sexual battery case involving Jones and an underage girl.

Detectives say that Jones had an ongoing sexual relationship with the victim starting in 2020 and that she had given birth to children when she was 16 and 18 years old.

"Based on the timeline of the pregnancies, investigators determined the victim was 15 and 17 when she became pregnant, indicating sexual battery on a minor occurred on two separate occasions," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

After obtaining DNA samples from Jones and both of the children, investigators say they confirmed that the Georgia man was their biological father.

Jones is now charged with child abuse and impregnating a child under the age of 16.