Georgia lifeguard called a hero after saving young boy from drowning at waterpark

A lifeguard in Bartow County is being hailed as a hero after quick thinking helped save a child's life.

Splashville Water Park has quickly become a major attraction in north Georgia, drawing in thousands of people daily from all over the state. Since the park opened at Hamilton Crossing in May, lifeguards have had to stay vigilant to ensure visitors are safe.

On June 13, less than a month since the park opened, head lifeguard Benjamin Key said he was walking a radio to a colleague when he noticed something out of the ordinary. Key said he wasn't on post that day, but his eight years of training kicked in after a child under 5 wandered from the splash zone for kids over to the main pool.

"I was walking by and scanning as I go, just to scan and look and see if anybody needs help or anybody needs anything. I just happened to look over and see the little boy right there underwater," Key recalled. "He was probably about an inch or two just under the surface of the water. He was so little he couldn't touch the bottom or anything. I could see his arms moving a little bit, but he was not able to come up for air on his own."

Key said instead of jumping in, he knew to slide in to avoid splashing or creating any other abrupt movements that would've impacted the child and the people around in the pool.

"I slid in, grabbed him up, put him right on the side of the water," Key said. As soon as he came out of the water, his face was just purple and blue. He wasn't moving. He wasn't breathing. He wasn't making any sounds."

Key was ultimately able to save the child's life. After pulling the child out of the water and positioning the child properly, Key said that's when the child started to cough up water and cry; a sign of life again.

Lifeguard Benjamin Key's quick thinking helped save a young boy who had wandered into a Bartow County pool. CBS News Atlanta

Drownings are usually silent and quick, according to Ivy Whitmore, a swim instructor and co-owner of Surf's Up ISR in Dallas.

"Kids are very quick around the water, and they gravitate to the water very quickly," Whitmore said. "The leading cause of death of children 1 to 4 is drownings, so it's a very common thing, and most people don't know that until it happens close to home."

Whitmore recommends parents or guardians keep their kids within an arm's length and respect the water as well. She said it's important for kids who may fall into water to roll over and attempt to float on their back. She also said kids should never wear floaties around their arms. Instead, they should have on a life jacket.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, 29 drowning deaths have happened in the state of Georgia in 2026 so far.

CBS News Atlanta was told that the child was with his grandmother, who was not aware that the child wandered off, but we're told the child is doing ok.

Key and another lifeguard were recently honored by Bartow County for their acts of heroism.

He said he's thankful he was in the right place at the right time to help save a life.