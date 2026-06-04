Georgia lawmakers request investigation into state contracts and campaign finance allegations involving Gov. Kemp and Derek Dooley

More than 35 Democratic state lawmakers are calling on Gov. Brian Kemp to open an independent investigation during a special session into what they describe as potential "pay-to-play" politics involving GOP U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley.

In a joint statement released this week, the lawmakers said state records show the Dooley family company, CENTEGIX, received tens of millions of dollars in Georgia state contracts under Kemp's administration. They also raised concerns about reports that campaign-related contributions were tied to the transactions.

"Reports that Governor Kemp lined up tens of millions of Georgia taxpayer dollars for the Dooley family and then received over $100,000 to his PAC, which he then used to boost Derek Dooley's Senate campaign, raises obvious questions of possible corruption and pay-to-play politics," the lawmakers said. "Today we are demanding that the Governor open an independent investigation into Centegix and no-bid contracts during this month's special session."

The statement was signed by Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley of Columbus, Minority Leader Harold V. Jones II of Augusta, and dozens of other Democratic members of the Georgia House and Senate.

Derek Dooley, Republican US Senate candidate for Georgia, from left, his wife Allison Jeffers Dooley, Marty Kemp, Georgia's first lady, and Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia, during an election night event at Park Bench Battery in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Derek Dooley is projected to advance to a runoff in the Republican Senate primary in Georgia, according to DDHQ. Ben Hendren / Bloomberg via Getty Images

In response, the Gov. Kemp's Office rejected the allegations and defended the use of state funding tied to school safety.

"In a new low, Georgia Democrats are now attacking $520 million in locally-controlled school security funding that protects students, teachers, and faculty—and ultimately saves lives," a Kemp spokesperson said in a statement.

The governor's office said the school safety grants referenced by lawmakers were approved with bipartisan support and distributed directly to local school districts, not administered by the state. It added that local officials determine how the funds are spent, including vendor selection and security measures.

"Even beyond these specific grants, by Georgia law the Governor's Office has no role whatsoever in any procurement process at the state or local levels," the spokesperson said. "Any unfounded partisan accusation to the contrary should be treated as such."

Kemp and Dooley are also expected to continue their "Georgia First" tour this weekend with scheduled stops across northeast Georgia, including Gwinnett County on Saturday morning, followed by events in Barrow, Jackson, and Elbert counties later in the day.