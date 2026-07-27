Georgia is one of the nation's worst states for healthcare, report finds

Georgia ranks near the bottom of a new national study of healthcare systems.

The Peach State placed 49th overall in WalletHub's 2026 report comparing healthcare cost, access and outcomes across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The personal finance company evaluated states using 44 metrics, including health insurance costs, access to doctors and hospitals, insurance coverage rates and health outcomes. Georgia ranked 37th for healthcare costs, 49th for access and 43rd for outcomes, resulting in its overall ranking of 49th. WalletHub said Americans spend nearly $15,500 per year on healthcare on average.

Among Georgia's individual rankings, the state placed 22nd for average monthly insurance premiums but ranked 42nd for hospital beds per capita, 42nd for physicians per capita and 46th for dentists per capita. Georgia also ranked 49th for the percentage of insured adults and 42nd for the percentage of insured children, according to the report.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said the strongest healthcare systems balance affordability with quality and accessibility.

"The best states for healthcare are those that make high-quality care affordable, on top of providing many options for doctors and making insurance easily accessible," Lupo said.

New Hampshire topped the rankings as the nation's best healthcare system, followed by Minnesota and Iowa. Mississippi ranked 50th, while Alaska placed last among the states.