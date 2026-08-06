Georgia inmate convicted of assault, kidnapping escapes Augusta Transitional Center

Authorities in Georgia are searching for a 40-year-old man who escaped from a state transitional center in Augusta earlier this week.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Craig left the Georgia Department of Corrections' Augusta Transitional Center at 601 Taylor St. around 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3.

Craig is listed as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 192 pounds. State corrections records also identify him as Christopher Craig.

Craig was serving a six-year sentence for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute in Lowndes County, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Christopher Craig, 40, of Lowndes County, Georgia. Photo courtesy of Richmond County Sheiff's Office

Craig has previous convictions for aggravated assault, escape, kidnapping, armed robbery and drug offenses, correction records show.

He is at least the second person reported missing from the Augusta Transitional Center since June. The sheriff's office said James Moses Hardy, 27, escaped from the same facility on June 8 while serving time for offenses including aggravated assault, home invasion, robbery and firearms charges. Hardy was located and arrested on June 16.

Anyone who sees Craig or has information about his location is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1085, 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.