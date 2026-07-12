Georgia advocates rally over TPS uncertainty despite Haiti extension, urge Congress to protect immigrants

Georgians rallied outside the state Capitol on Friday as advocates called on Congress to strengthen protections for immigrants with Temporary Protected Status (TPS), saying recent federal actions and court rulings have created uncertainty for TPS holders across the country.

The demonstrations were part of rallies held across the country following the court's decision.

"Our hope is that Congress is going to step in. This is a rallying cry for Congress to finally take action because TPS was created by Congress," said Judith Delus Montgomery, an immigration attorney with Atlanta Family Immigration Law. "We need them to take a stance."

On July 10, 2026, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians for 18 months.

Community organizations urged those eligible to re-register before the September 9, 2026 deadline. The extension was welcomed by advocates and local officials, who highlighted its importance for families affected by instability and violence in Haiti.

Still, Montgomery said many members of Georgia's Haitian and Syrian communities remain fearful about what could happen if TPS protections are changed or terminated in the future.

She criticized the administration's immigration policies, pointing to what she described as inconsistent treatment of different groups seeking humanitarian protections.

"One of the things that this president did when he came into office is that he allowed white South Africans to come into the U.S. on a fast-track visa because his position, along with Elon Musk, is that white South Africans were being persecuted," Montgomery said. "Those are the concerns that we have with this administration. There's a lot of hypocrisy that we're seeing and a lot of racial undertones in the policies."

While acknowledging TPS is intended to be temporary, Montgomery argued the administration's decision was motivated by discrimination.

"The position and posture has been that it is based in racism," she said. "That is the reason why he is pushing this agenda and is terminating TPS."

The Trump administration has maintained that TPS was created as a temporary humanitarian program and says it has the legal authority to end country designations when conditions warrant. The administration has also defended its broader immigration agenda as an effort to enforce federal immigration law.

Montgomery encouraged anyone affected by the ruling to speak with an experienced immigration attorney to better understand their legal options.

"Even if you cannot hire a lawyer, have a consultation with an experienced immigration attorney and see what you can do about your situation and what other options are available," she said.

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