A deer hunter is recovering in the hospital after he fell around 20 feet from his tree stand earlier this week.

Officials with the Baldwin County Fire Rescue say the rescue operation involved an airlift and a specialized utility vehicle to get the hunter out of the woods.

According to the agency, firefighters, Atrium EMS, and others used a side-by-side utility vehicle to extricate the injured hunter, who was more than a quarter of a mile from the road.

After getting him out, crews put him in an awaiting ambulance, which took him to a nearby fire station for an airlift.

The rescue operation involved an airlift and a specialized utility vehicle to get the hunter out of the woods. Baldwin County Fire Rescue

"This incident is another great example of the teamwork, professionalism, and coordination among our public safety partners," Baldwin County Fire Rescue said.

Officials have not shared an update on the hunter's condition.