More than 4 in 10 Georgians are struggling to afford enough food, according to a new survey that suggests the problem reaches well beyond the state's lowest-income households.

Hunger Free America and the Southern Poverty Law Center said their October survey estimated that 42% of Georgia residents, about 4.7 million people, live in households experiencing food insecurity, meaning they cannot consistently afford enough food.

The findings are based on an online survey that included 228 Georgia adults. The Georgia results have a margin of error of plus or minus 6.5 percentage points, with greater uncertainty for smaller groups.

The organizations estimated that 68% of Georgia children live in food-insecure households. They also found that 46% of respondents reporting annual household incomes between $75,000 and $150,000 struggled to consistently afford enough food.

More than 40% of Georgia respondents said other expenses, including housing, gas, health care, utilities and child care, kept them from affording the amount and quality of food their families needed.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Volunteers help distribute food with Atlanta community Food bank officers on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Megan Varner / Getty Images

Here's what else people surveyed in Georgia said:

54% said the food they bought did not last and they lacked money to buy more.

36% said they at least sometimes ate less than they felt they should because they could not afford enough food.

27% reported receiving food from a pantry, food bank, free meal program or religious institution.

The groups said respondents reported barriers to charitable assistance, including long waits, food shortages and difficulty finding food that met dietary or cultural needs.

The organizations are calling for Congress to reverse cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and expand access to nutrition assistance, including universal school meals.

"Food is essential to life, and making sure that our communities are fed should never be at the mercy of the political tide," said Jasmine Clark, Georgia's 13th District representative-elect.