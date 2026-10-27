Georgia House candidate accused of exposing himself to child near Smyrna bus stop

A candidate for the Georgia House is accused of exposing himself to a child who was walking to a bus stop in Smyrna, according to a Cobb County arrest warrant.

Andre Lamar Stafford, who is running to represent House District 42, is charged in the warrant with felony child molestation and misdemeanor public indecency.

The warrant alleges that a man in a gray sedan pulled up beside the child on Oct. 15, told her she was pretty, and touched himself after exposing himself. The driver then left the area, according to the warrant.

Investigators reviewed license plate camera footage and identified a gray Kia Forte registered to Stafford as a possible vehicle involved, the warrant says. Police later used Stafford's driver's license photo in a photo lineup, and the child identified him as the driver, according to the document.

A Cobb County magistrate issued the warrant on Oct. 22. Charging docs show Stafford's bond was denied, citing danger to a person or the community.