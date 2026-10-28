Georgia high school senior arrested for bringing handgun, ammo onto campus, deputies say

A Whitfield County senior is in custody after deputies say he brought a gun onto his school's campus.

Authorities say 17-year-old Southeast Whitfield High School student Gabriel Garcia was arrested on Wednesday morning.

According to the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office, the agency's school resource officers were told by the school's administrators that a student may have had a weapon inside his vehicle that was parked on campus.

Investigators say school administrators searched the vehicle and found a handgun, loaded magazines, and ammunition.

Garcia was charged with possession of a weapon on a school campus.

He's currently at the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office Jail without bond.