Georgia high school football coaches, players suspended after pregame fight

Two Georgia high school football coaches and several players have been suspended for one game after a fight broke out during pregame warmups last week.

The altercation happened Friday, Aug. 28, at Rockdale County High School. The Rockdale County Bulldogs and Heritage High School Patriots, both 1-0 at the time, were scheduled to play, but the game was canceled before kickoff.

The Georgia High School Association announced its penalties this week, fining both schools and suspending the players involved, along with each team's head coach.

"Just two weeks into the football season, the Georgia High School Association is sending a strong message that sportsmanship and appropriate conduct remain a priority," a GHSA spokesperson said in a statement.

The names of the suspended student-athletes and the fine amounts have not been released because the rulings may be appealed.

Both schools have one week to notify the GHSA if they intend to appeal.