Georgia high school basketball state championships moving to Atlanta for next two seasons

Georgia's high school basketball championship games are moving to Atlanta.

The Georgia High School Association announced Monday that its basketball state championships will be played at the Georgia State Convocation Center in 2027 and 2028.

GHSA Executive Director Dr. Tim Scott said the move comes as Macon undergoes construction on a new championship venue and allows the association to continue providing a top-tier experience for student-athletes.

"We always look for the best facilities available for our student-athletes," Scott said. "With Macon currently undergoing construction for its new facility, we felt this was the right time to make the move."

Scott said the GHSA selected Georgia State because of its successful partnership hosting the basketball semifinals in recent years.

"We know they will provide a first-class championship experience," Scott said.

The championships had previously been held in Macon. Scott thanked the city for its years of support.

"We are grateful for our time in Macon and appreciate the community's support of the GHSA Basketball State Championships over the years," Scott said. "We look forward to the progress in Macon and reevaluating our future championship plans after the next two seasons."

The GHSA said additional details on championship schedules, ticket information and event logistics will be announced at a later date.